BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Brevard Police Department said they are looking for a 16-year-old who went missing Tuesday night.
According to the police department, Derika Bunch went missing June 22 after failing to show up for work. She is believed to be with an unidentified male.
Police described Derika as 5'9", weighing approximately 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Derika's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brevard Police Department at 828-883-2212.
