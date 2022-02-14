Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Authorities have released Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results to the public following the discovery of his skeletal remains at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.
Laundrie’s remains were found on Oct. 20, 2021, after an intense manhunt. The fiancée of Gabby Petito and the only person of interest in her death, Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sarasota County medical examiner.
Petito vanished in September during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Her body was eventually found in a remote area of Wyoming. A coroner there determined she had been strangled.
The medical examiner confirms that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators found skeletal remains near a backpack containing items that belonged to Laundrie, including a notebook.
