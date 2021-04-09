ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Public Works crews are replacing the bridge on Shackleburg Road after it was damaged when Jones Creek flooded in 2020.
Shackleburg Road, which spans several miles between Concord Road and SC 81, was damaged in flooding on February 6, 2020.
The flooding from the storms that day caused multiple road washouts across the Upstate and the storms even spawned a tornado that tore through parts of Spartanburg.
PHOTOS: Lots of storm damage from possible tornado in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.