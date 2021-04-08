MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster, US Sen. Lindsey Graham, and US Rep. William Timmons were in Mauldin on Thursday for the groundbreaking ceremony of a huge new development and upcoming pedestrian bridge.
The elected leaders joined officials from the city of Mauldin and Hughes Development to officially break ground on BridgeWay Station, which is described as the Upstate of South Carolina's First New Town Center.
Bridgeway Station will be built on 170 acres along I-385. It will be home to numerous businesses, restaurants, hundreds of apartments, local retail shops, educational facilities, parks, plazas and playgrounds,
Hughes later revealed that the first phase of development will include:
• 68,939 square feet of retail
• 210,824 square feet of residential
• Approximately 73,000 square feet of office
• Approximately 81,000 square feet of institutional development
• 24,691 square feet of plaza and pavilion public space; and,
• 5+ acres of parks connected to the Swamp Rabbit Trail
US Sen. Lindsey Graham likened development's impact on the community to that the BMW Manufacturing Plant had made since moving to Greer in the 90s.
"This is going to put Mauldin on the map like BMW put the Upstate on the map," Graham said after the ceremony.
"If you'd have told me Mauldin would be a destination ten years ago, I would've have believed you," the senator said. "In ten years, Mauldin is going to be a destination."
Graham said the development will not only make the city a destination, but also make property values go up for homeowners.
The first phase of the development comes with a $150 million price tag and, according to Phil Hughes of Hughes Investments, is expected to create about 1,000 new jobs.
The development will also feature a flyover pedestrian bridge that will cross over I-385, which officials said will eventually connect the Swamp Rabbit trail to Mauldin, Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, and beyond.
PREVIOUSLY - Fundraising begins to bring Swamp Rabbit Trail to Mauldin
