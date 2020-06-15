Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A new greenhouse is coming to Western North Carolina and it will be home to millions of pounds of locally grown produce for supermarkets in our area.
BrightFarms, a leading grower of locally grown salads for supermarkets has broke ground on a 280,000 square foot hydroponic facility in Henderson County.
Once completed, the greenhouse will ship more than two million pounds of fresh greens to North Carolina supermarkets each year. The company says by growing produce close to its consumers, they can deliver pesticide-free baby greens to supermarkets in as little as 24 hours from harvest.
The company is investing $21 million into construction of the facility which is expected to create 100 construction jobs for local suppliers. The company says when construction is complete, they hope to hire 54 employees that will receive competitive pay and industry-leading benefits.
“With construction started, we’re less than a year away from supplying North Carolina’s supermarkets with the freshest and most responsibly grown local produce.” said Steve Platt, BrightFarms CEO. “We're thrilled to be planting our roots in Hendersonville, a community that has embraced our project from the very beginning. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from Governor Cooper, Mark Williams of AgHC, the Henderson County government, and the team at Conserving Carolina.”
The new greenhouse will add to BrightFarms’ network of local, sustainable greenhouse farms; serving local markets including Charlotte, NC; Winston-Salem, NC; Greenville, SC; Spartanburg, SC; and Atlanta, GA.
