SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The "Bring Back the Burg" task force met to discuss the state of the hospitality and tourism industry on Thursday.
As an effect of the pandemic, the task force says, while other industries have met their goal of 80 percent, tourism and hospitality continues to be down over 30 percent.
"One of the things that impacted out hotel stays and restaurants immediately were the football games," said Spartanburg County Council Vice Chair David Britt.
OneSpartanburg Inc.'s Timothy Bush, Allen Smith and Andy Cajka, along with Britt, are collaborating to call on the community to step in.
"We know we have incredible attributes and amenities and resources and wonderful outdoors and venues that we can open to visitors to enjoy. So, every meeting, event and conference that's held in Spartanburg has an economic impact on, not only on our hotels, but on our venues, our restaurants, our retailers," Cajka said.
To combat the struggling industry, county officials are asking the community to make an immediate impact by hosting meetings, conferences, and other events in Spartanburg County over the next month to year.
"There is no conference, no meeting too small," said Smith.
The task force is working with venues to ensure they're available, affordable, and flexible.
"We have over $3,000 in incentives available for eligible groups looking to book between now and October 31, 2022," Bush said.
The community is also asked to create a pipeline of meetings by suggesting other organizations and associations to host as well.
"We want other businesses and other groups to come to Spartanburg, safely have their meetings, and do their business here," Britt said.
Britt also gave an overview. Leaders say the county is on a phenomenal recovery path compared to this time last year, as things are, overall, on the rise.
They say, in January, building permits out-paced December and November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.