GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Is your child obsessed with real life heroes? Well, on Independence Day they can have the chance to meet them!
Fisher Price and Walmart have partnered to invite real life first responders to a free family event, where kids can meet their real life heroes and even get a photo with them!
Kids will be able to explore and learn about the important roles everyday heroes play in the community all for free!
The event will take place between July 4th and 7th and July 13th. It will be offered as promotion for the relaunch of Fisher Price's Rescue Heroes toys.
EVENT LOCATIONS:
Walmart, 141 Dorman Centre Dr., Spartanburg, SC
· July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walmart, 2151 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC
· July 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Walmart, 3027 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors, SC
· July 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Walmart, 14055 E. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, SC
· July 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Walmart, 197 Plaza Dr., Forest City, NC
· July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walmart, 4000 Highway 9, Boiling Springs, SC
· July 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Walmart, 3950 Grandview Dr., Simpsonville, SC
· July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walmart, 9 Benton Road, Travelers Rest, SC
· July 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Walmart, 3812 Liberty Highway, Anderson, SC
· July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walmart, 11410 Anderson Road, Greenville, SC
· July 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MORE NEWS
SCDNR offering statewide boat inspections in hopes of safe, fun Independence Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.