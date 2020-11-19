SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A special task force is hoping to help struggling local businesses this holiday shopping season by encouraging people to keep spend their dollars locally.
The 'Bringing Back the Burg' Business Recovery Task Force was created to help businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic in May.
Today the task force is hosting a press conference where they are planning to launch the new shop local campaign, give an update on downtown parking and share the latest data on the local economy.
The task force tracks seven factors of the local economy: capital penny sales tax revenue, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport passengers, Morgan Square visitors, building permits, hospitality tax revenue, accommodation revenue and the unemployment rate.
'Bringing Back the Burg' will begin the press conference at 12:30 p.m. today in Morgan Square.
MORE: BRINGING BACK THE BURG Business Recovery task force unveiled in Spartanburg
