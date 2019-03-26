Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, April 6, Broad River Electric will host a shred day and prescription disposal event at their headquarters in Gaffney at 811 Hamrick Street.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. that day. Staff will be available to assist with the unloading of boxes and bags.
In addition to the shredding of personal documents, area residents can also safely dispose of their outdated and unneeded prescription drugs and medicines. Flushing unused medicine down the toilet or throwing it away are potential safety and health hazards.
At the event, Broad River Electric will also be selling cooling towels and raffling a YETI Tundra 45 cooler to help raise money for Cherokee County Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. The 30-inch purple towel and a raffle ticket can be purchased for $7 or add 3 more tickets for a total of $10. Individually, the towels are $5 each. The first raffle ticket is $2. Each additional raffle ticket is $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.