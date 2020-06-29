GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate woman and former Broadway performer who holds a youth theatre workshop every year says she is choreographing solutions to still offer the camp this year amid the pandemic.
Kimilee Bryant said her “Triple Threat Camp” will be returning for its sixth year from July 13-17 at Heather’s Dance Academy in Greenville.
The camp will cover acting, singing, and dance. Bryant said safety, social distancing, and sanitizing will also share the spotlight this year.
“I think it is important right now to do something to keep the arts alive,” Bryant said. “Keep your training. Because this is going to end. This too shall pass. And when this is all over you don’t want to let that time go by and not have done anything to further your education.”
Learn more at www.KimileeBryant.com .
