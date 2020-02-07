HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Are you single for Valentine's Day? Have a broken heart? Well this North Carolina business wants to help you have fun this holiday, by throwing axes at pictures of your exes face.
Timber Axe Throwing along Duncan Hill Road in Hendersonville, is hosting the event on February 13th, according to their social media.
The Timber Axe Throwing company posted this message along with the event:
"Looking for an alternative Valentine's Day event? We know some of you are dreading the upcoming holiday and we want to change that! Why not come throw axes at pictures of those who have broken your heart? A judgement free, axe therapy, anti-valentines day party to help you have a Feel Good February!"
Those who are interested in the event, can find out more here.
