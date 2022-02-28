GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Country star duo Brooks & Dunn is returning to the road for their Reboot 2022 Tour and making a stop in the Upstate.
Brooks & Dunn will preform at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. along with special guests Jordan Davis and Tyler Braden.
We're told the pair have a stacked lineup with openers including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more.
“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”
Tickets to see the pair at Bons Secours Wellness Arena goes on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.
“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.