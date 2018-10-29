SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A Broome high alumnus made a big impact in the World Series, helping the Boston Red Sox to earn the 2018 title.
Former Centurion, Heath Hembree, pitched Friday in the 11th inning. His former high school coach, Terry Floyd says Hembree deserved the moment.
"To be in that situation with all the pressure, more power to him because he's just worked his way to that point,” said Floyd, “He throws hard but he's a good hardworking smart baseball player."
Sunday, the Red Sox put the Dodgers away, becoming world champions yet again.
Hembree's former high school athletic director, Skip Frye, says he was always a competitor and a winner.
"Honing his craft, baseball field and football field,” said Frye, “He always worked real hard at that. He pitched a scoreless inning. Struck out a guy at the very end with a nasty slider. It was really good!"
The Red Sox pitcher now has a make shift shrine in Broome High School's office until a permanent one is made for display.
Frye says he knows all the hours Hembree has put in since his high school days at Broome. He says the relief pitcher is deserving of holding up this trophy.
"It tickles us to death that one of our own has reached that pinnacle,” said Frye.
As for his former coach, Floyd says he could not be prouder.
"I like to in the summertime pick up the paper or go online and see if he pitched the night before,” described Floyd, “How he did that makes my day when he has a good outing."
