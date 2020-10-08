SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Three announced Thursday that it was postponing all all varsity football practices and games until October 21, 2020.
The district made the decision after learning that a student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.
"Although the student is asymptomatic and DHEC believes they caught the virus outside of the school, District Three will always prioritize our students and staff’s safety," District 3 spokesperson Aly Myles said in a news release.
"For the sake of all our students and staff’s safety, we will be following DHEC's recommendation to have all varsity football players considered close contacts quarantine during the next 14 days," Myles continued.
Any student within close contact of the asymptomatic student has also been
notified by Broome High School, Myles said.
District 3 also postponed practices and games in mid-September following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
