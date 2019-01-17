SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new program in Spartanburg School District 3 is helping students prepare for college. It's called AVID and tutors from local colleges meet with high school students twice a week as part of the curriculum.
"We picked these kids because we felt like they had the individual determination to be successful and to eventually decide if they want to go to college or not," explained Jennifer Lee, an AVID Teacher.
AVID stands for advancement via individual determination. It's a national program that helps students with their studies and gives them a glimpse into what life would be like as a college student. School district leaders said this is the is the first high school in Spartanburg County to use this program.
"I like it because it gets us out of our comfort zone and we can talk to other people that we haven't really talked to," said Shane Harris, a freshman at Broome High School.
Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, students from local colleges come tutor the Broome High School students. Tutors help the high school students narrow down the specific problem they're having with a lesson so they can ask a more exact question to their teachers.
"We write our point of confusion question and we write notes and steps about it and then our tutors help us with it. Our peers help us with it also. It's helping me a lot because in middle school, I didn't do very well and I got in high school and now I'm making straight As," explained Harris.
Teachers are seeing other improvements aside from grades.
"These kids who normally would never get up in a group and talk, they're real comfortable with each other. I think it has helped in their confidence. It has also helped them to go to their teachers and advocate for themselves," said Lee.
The district received a $40,000 grant that is paying for the AVID Program.
