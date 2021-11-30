Church member and District Three chairman Chris Jolly says the pandemic has hit the community hard. He volunteered to help load the food into the pantry.
"Let's just face it. Everyone doesn't have a whole lot. And there are people around here that need a little help from time-to-time," Jolly said.
800 students collected at least 4,800 cans. Broome High student Sally Campbell lent a helping hand.
"It makes me proud of our school and happy that we get to be lucky to help these people," Campbell said.
Lane Charles Lytle is a junior and also a member of the church. He says the looks on the faces of families that need help keeps him motivated.
"We see the families that get the food and get the clothes, the need. And we see that they're in desperate need—especially this time of year during winter. So, we just want to do as much as we can with them."
Chris Jolly was shocked watching the pantry fill up and proud of the student's efforts.
"It's an overwhelming feeling of community and pride that so many around here are so willing to give up their time and help," said Jolly.
Lytle says it's the least they can do, because you never know when you'll fall on hard times.
"If you were in their shoes, wouldn't you want someone to give you food and clothing? That's the message," Lytle said.
If you need to pick up some food, the pantry is open every first and third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cannon's Campground United Methodist Church, in Spartanburg. No questions asked. And they can bring food to your vehicle for COVID restrictions. They also give out coats and other supplies for families in need.
