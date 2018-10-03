BROOME, SC (FOX Carolina) - Underneath the helmet you can see his smile, but what you can't see is that Broome High School's sophmore linebacker Travis Burris is battling brain cancer.
Burris says he found out about the cancer last January, a little after his birthday, but at the time he says he didn't pay it much attention. Travis tells us, "I was worried about playing sports and being a kid and school honestly".
He says it didn't quite hit him until undergoing radiation. That's when he found out he'd have to give up the game he loved, and wouldn't be able to play his entire freshman season. "I was on the verge of passing in the hospital, but I made it through," Burris explains.
Now a year later, he's back on the field talking much more than his cancer. Head coach of Broome High School football team, Lynn Flemming says, "He's 100% whether it's a drill, a team session, or out there on Friday night. The speed in which he prepares never changes".
Burris says stepping back on the field, he felt like he was home again. Football takes his mind off things, and it's the game he loves.
Although Burris has been battling brain cancer for nearly 2 years, many at his school had no idea. Burris says he kept to himself a lot, and often times got angry when people would talk about it. He just wanted to be treated like a normal high school student. It wasn't until Coach Flemming took him aside that he felt comfortable opening up about it.
Flemming says watching Burris play is like watching a miracle, and God's hand at work. He sends him out on the field like any other player, and Burris gives him 100%.
The entire community at Broome High School wants to do all they can to help and support Burris. They are selling t-shirts with his name and number on the back. They are also dedicating their "Pink Out Game" to Burris in a couple weeks. "It's just kind of an honor to him and what he goes through on a daily basis. It's going to be a very special night not just for him but for our program and our community", Flemming says.
Burris tells us doctors say he can expect a long life ahead of him. Right now they are just monitoring the cancer.
If you would like to buy a t-shirt, you can do so by visiting, www.broomegear.com.
All proceeds raised at the "Pink Out Game" will be given to Burris to help him in his journey.
