SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Broome High School students spent part of the day Monday giving gifts to members of their community.
School district officials said the students were out giving “Gas Station Surprises.”
The students raised money by selling name brand pizza at school and wanted to use the money to buy a tank of gas for people at different gas stations in the area., the school district said.
