ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolian) -- Two Upstate veterans are showing they have each other's back long after they leave the battlefield.
Steve Hartington saved Billy Konrad's life by giving him a kidney.
The two men met at Vets Helping Vets Anderson -- a nonprofit that helps bring veterans together and connect them with resources. Last year Billy found out he'd be going into hospice care if doctors couldn't find a match soon.
When Steve found out, he secretly underwent testing to see if he could be a donor.
When the tests came back positive, he surprised Billy with a second chance at life.
Now the two men say they are "brothers from another mother."
"He wanted to give somebody a chance, no matter what it was. so he prayed on it a lot and then he decided okay I'm going to give this guy a kidney," Konrad said. "That's an unbelievable decision."
Steve says his service dog Barrett is a big part of why he donated. Barrett helped Steve reclaim his life so he said he wanted to do the same for someone else.
"One of the best things to do is to give to a brother," Hartington said. He went through a lot of the same stuff I went through. I didn't go through a lot of the stuff he went through, but we're still brothers and that's what it's all about and helping each other instead of fighting."
Both are three weeks out of surgery and doing well.
