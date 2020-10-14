NEW YORK, NY (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Kevin Boseman, Chadwick Boseman's brother, posted on his Instagram story that Oct. 14 marks his two year remission anniversary.
According to his stories, Kevin Boseman said he was diagnosed in with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy.
Boseman said he only shared the diagnosis with a few people at the time because of "boundaries".
"I wanted to share because while it's been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news. Something to smile about. Something to shout about. I hope you're smiling and shouting with me", said Boseman.
Boseman also encouraged everyone to go get checked if something does not feel right.
More news: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
