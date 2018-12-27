HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a Henderson County couple’s cat was killed with an arrow.
It happened on November 21st, the day before Thanksgiving.
The cat, named Little Cutie, was found with an arrow piercing her body. The arrow entered through her rear leg, pierced her upper body as she scrambled to get away and disemboweled her, Brother Wolf said.
Little Cutie managed to crawl back home after the incident but her injuries were too severe to survive.
The animal rescue said the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime, but couldn’t identify a suspect.
“To aid with the investigation, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is turning to the public for help identifying the person or persons responsible for torturing and ultimately killing Little Cutie, and are offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to arrest and conviction,” the rescue said in a news release.
Brother Wolf urges anyone with information about this brutal crime to contact them at (828) 301-3377. All tips will remain completely confidential and the callers anonymous. To contribute to the reward fund, please call (828) 808-9435.
