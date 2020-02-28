ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) – Homeowners in a Roebuck neighborhood said four houses were damaged Friday when a brush fire spread to their lawns.
The fire happened on Pauline Lane.
Four homes suffered heat damage to their vinyl siding.
Firefighters have not said what sparked the brush fire.
