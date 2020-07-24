GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau is putting out a warning about mysterious packages that may show up on your doorstep.
It's called "brushing" and consumer affairs said from what they can tell, people create a fake profile under your name on online shopping sites, send random products to your house and then write five star reviews about the products.
Officials said it’s hard to track down the people behind this and they say they are struggling with how to address it.
An Upstate woman, Ellie Rhodes, said she's received multiple packages like this and has had enough.
She even put a sign on her front door, saying she will no longer accept any packages at home.
"It started three weeks ago for me with packages I did not order," Rhodes said. "They always come through the U.S. mail."
So far she says she's received three packages and said when it first happened, she was very confused.
"I didn't know and my first reaction was to call and they discounted it," Rhodes said. "They said this is a victimless, nuisance.”
It's a new problem consumer affairs is trying to address, but it can be hard to track down the people responsible because they are usually third party sellers on several different sites.
"What happens is there is a third party seller who is less than honest," said Bailey Parker with South Carolina Consumer Affairs. "They are getting someone's name and address and they are shipping them merchandise. Seems like a nice, kind gesture. What then happens is that use that name to create a fake profile of that person to do reviews. Usually they are glowing reviews."
Parker said the end goal is for these third party sellers to boost their reviews.
"A consumer ends up with merchandise they didn't buy and now their name is on amazon with a random product with a five star review," Parker said.
Consumer affairs says it's free and legal to keep the merchandise if you receive it, but U.S. postal inspectors recommend sending the packages back.
