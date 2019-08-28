CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Wednesday, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will parade through downtown Clemson before making their way across the Upstate over the next few days.
The horses arrived in Clemson on Tuesday ahead of their Upstate tour.
PHOTOS: Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in Upstate ahead of Clemson parade
Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said the plan is to hitch up the horses at Tiger Park and then begin a parade through downtown Clemson starting at the Catherine Smith Plaza on College Avenue beginning at 8 p.m. The horses will go through downtown and turn right on Highway 93 and end their parade at the Esso Club.
A Budweiser spokesperson said the horses will be moved from their boarding location to the park around 5 p.m.
Chief Dixon said anyone who wants to see “these most fantastic horses and their carriage are being asked to stay on the sidewalks along both sides of College Avenue.” He added, “you will have plenty of visual space to take photographs from the sidewalk; no one will be allowed to pet the horses as stated by their handlers.”
The horses will make stops along the parade route to allow the opportunity for photographs.
The eight horses and their carriage will also make beer deliveries to downtown businesses during the event.
To conclude the event, sky-divers jumping onto the grounds of Tiger Park at approximately 9 p.m.
Budweiser released these details on the horses coming to town:
- Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
- A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.
- Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
From Wednesday through Labor Day, the famous horses will be making several stops across the Upstate.
- August 30 at 7 p.m. the team will appear Lander University in Greenwood
- August 31, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. one horse will appear at the 900 block of South Main Street in Greenville
- August 31, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. one horse will appear at the 1500 block of Denver Road in Anderson
- September 1, at 2 p.m. the team will appear at 3027 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Anderson
Lander University said
the eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red
beer wagon at the new fountain and green space on Willson Street and will parade through the campus starting at 7 p.m.
The university provided a map of the parade route:
MORE DETAILS on the September 1 event in Anderson - Famed Budweiser Clydesdales to make an appearance at 'Celebrate Anderson' in September
