GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Budweiser Clydesdales made another stop in the Upstate.
The school is very grateful for the opportunity to host them on campus.
Brian Reese, the Director of Athletics, says “we’ve been advertising this and this is a unique event to come to Greenwood. The Budweiser Clydesdale‘s are iconic and for them to come to Greenwood is absolutely amazing.
Reese believes that for older generations, they probably think of Christmas when you think of the Clydesdales and for younger folks they may think of the super bowl commercials.
Reese says, "I am 55 years old and I haven’t seen them and I grew up in big towns and major cities so for them to come to Greenwood is a gem for us.“
Lander University officials are glad that so many people came out to participate.
Megan Varner-Price, assistant Vice President for University Relations says, "we are so excited to have the Clydesdales on campus we think it will be an excellent event for the community and for our university. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a lot of people so we just hope we have a great crowd and a great turn out."
The first 500 received Lander swag.
Parts of Wilson Street and Crews Steeet, roads that run through campus, were closed ahead of the event.
School administration says they hope that this brings more people from the community to the campus and hopefully encourage them to come back.
Rixon Lane, assistant athletics director for sports media, says "I think our hope is that people come to this event and enjoy it and then they will look at the calendar and say hey when women soccer kicks off next Thursday maybe we will go out and watch them when our 5th ranked men’s soccer team starts their homes game on September 11 maybe we will go out to watch that as well so we hope that people will realize what a gem we have here and they come support the University and the athletics side."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.