Greenville announced Thursday the Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance in downtown Greenville on November 23.
The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon in the 200 block of North Main Street before parading down Main Street.
The hitch will also be traveling with a Dalmatian.
Below is a schedule of events for Friday, Nov. 23:
- 12:30 p.m. Clydesdales arrive in the 200 block of North Main Street
- 12:30 – 2 p.m. Downtown visitors can enjoy up-close photo opportunities with the Clydesdales
- 2 p.m. Clydesdales trot down Main Street, stopping to deliver Budweiser product to several restaurants along the route
- 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Clydesdales make their final stop in front of United Community Bank Ice on Main for an additional photo opportunity with downtown visitors
