Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Tuesday and running through Thursday, KW Beverage (Budweiser) will be accepting donations to help those in the Abaco Islands affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Donations will be accepted at their Piedmont address between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. today through Thursday, September 5. On Friday a truck carrying the donations will leave for Florida to load onto containers bound for Abacos.
KW Beverage is asking for the following items:
- Non-perishable food items
- Tarps
- Baby diapers
- Toiletries
- First Aid items/medication
- Bottled Water
Items can be dropped off at 2101 SC-86 in Piedmont, S.C.
