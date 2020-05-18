GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) As restrictions in South Carolina begin to ease, several restaurants are making the move to reopen their doors to customers.
Buffalo Wild Wings announced that they'll be reopening all fifteen of their locations' dining rooms in the Palmetto State on Friday, May 22. The restaurants are in the following areas:
- Greenville
- Spartanburg
- Rock Hill
- Sumter
- Beaufort
- North Myrtle Beach
- Myrtle Beach
- Charleston
- Summerville
- Florence
- Lexington
- Columbia-Two Notch
- Columbia-Harbison
- Columbia-Devine
- Bluffton
All of the restaurants will be implementing safety and sanitation steps upon reopening to ensure the safety and well-being of all guests and staff. They are as follows:
- All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.
- Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.
- Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.
- Single-use cutlery and beverge cups will be provided to all guests upon request.
- Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members' arrival for their shifts.
Delivery and takeout services will continue to be operational. For more information, click here.
