GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County School board members held a meeting on Tuesday, which included on the agenda discussing renaming certain buildings named after confederate icons.
The board members in attendance reiterated the SC Heritage Act, which forbids removal from public property of flags or memorials for any war, historic figure or event without a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.
The SC Heritage act blocks the authority of school board members changing any names of buildings that are named after historical figures.
The school board does possess the ability to change things such as mascots.
The board members in attendance commented that it is more appropriate to focus on returning kids to school safely during the pandemic, as the new school year is fast approaching.
Members stated that "Even if we made a request, the earliest that the General Assembly would touch on it would be January of 2021."
