SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say that a bullet hole was found a few feet away from where a baby was sleeping.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, the child's parents claimed that they saw the bullet hole after hearing a multiple shots outside their apartment building.
Deputies say that the incident occurred near Meridian River Run apartments as they located shell casings on the road and behind buildings.
MORE NEWS: Anderson County deputies searching for missing woman last seen Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.