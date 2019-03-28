(FOX Carolina) - Bump stocks are now illegal in the US after a federal ban went into effect on Tuesday.
Within days of the October 2017 massacre in Las Vegas, lawmakers were making plans to ban the weapon accessories used in the attack.
The Justice Department ruled it a felony to own or sell bump stocks back in December 2018 and gave owners 90 days to get rid of them.
"A bump stock goes on an AR-15 and the stock itself allows the person to fire more than one shot at a time. The person can't operate their finger that fast so the stock does it for them,” said John Garner, the owner of Garner's in Easley.
According to the ATF, bump stocks allow semi-automatic rifles to fire like machine guns.
The agency said rifles with attached bump stocks were used in the Las Vegas attack.
Within minutes, the shooter fired several hundred rounds into a crowd, killing 58 people and injuring around 500 more.
The ATF said bump stocks must be destroyed or handed over to federal agents. Failing to do so comes with a hefty fine and jail time.
"You can shred them, cut them or melt them down, but they have guidelines for how you should destroy them,” Garner said.
The Department of Justice said anyone caught with a bump stock could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Owners can surrender bump stocks at any ATF field office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.