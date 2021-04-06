HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Health officials in Buncombe and Hendersonville County are letting vaccine seekers know how to register for appointments as North Carolina plans to open vaccines to everyone 16 and older on Wednesday.
Buncombe County says residents can stay up-to-date by signing up for the BC Alerts by texting BCAlert to 99411. Vaccine appointments are available immediately by going to www.buncombeready.org or by calling 419-0095.
To find a testing place visit the Find my testing Place website or visit starmed.care to register for testing.
Hendersonville County is also preparing to administer the vaccine to Group 5.
This week individuals can schedule their own vaccine appointment online through the Health Department. The schedules will be posted each Tuesday at noon here hendersoncountync.gov/health.
Vaccines will be conducted at the former JCPenney location at the Blue Ridge Mall, 1800 Four Seasons Boulevard.
If you need any assistance contact the Call Center at 828-585-4700 during business hours to make an appointment by phone.
