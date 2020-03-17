Downtown asheville generic
(Wikimedia Commons)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officials in Buncombe County said public access will be restricted at county facilities until further notice and that parks and libraries will also be closed beginning Wednesday.

The permitting office will also be closed, but the following can be done online:

There is no word on when county services will resume normal operation.

RELATED:

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.