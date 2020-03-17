ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officials in Buncombe County said public access will be restricted at county facilities until further notice and that parks and libraries will also be closed beginning Wednesday.
The permitting office will also be closed, but the following can be done online:
- Apply for Pistol Purchase Permit
- Pay Property Tax
- Request Birth, Death, Marriage Certificate
- Record Deeds
- Building Permits, Planning, Septic, Well, Water Testing Portal (account registration required, only "simple" permits can be applied for online)
There is no word on when county services will resume normal operation.
