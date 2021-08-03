ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Commissioners in Buncombe County have approved the creation of 85 affordable housing units in partnership with Homeward Bound, according to a release from the county.
Buncombe County says that the project will alleviate about 39 percent of its chronically homeless population, according to estimates.
On Tuesday, commissioners approved $2 million to go towards the purchase of property for the project, the county says.
The county confirmed that it plans to use a Days Inn at 201 Tunnel Rd. for the project. According to officials, the project will also receive $2 million from the city of Asheville and Dogwood Health Trust in addition to $400,000 in private donations.
Buncombe County says the project is part of its 2025 Strategic Plan and will encourage and create affordable housing near transportation and jobs.
Hotel renovation is expected to be completed by November 2022 with residents moving in by January 2023, according to a release from the county.
