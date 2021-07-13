BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County Commissioners announce that they voted unanimously to use $300,000 for a new initiative to help qualified homeowners with property tax assistance.
Officials say that they voted to approve the new initiative during their meeting on July 13.
The initiative is called the Homeowner Grant Program, and it could provide eligible residents with up to $300 annually.
“This is a new idea for our community, and I’m glad we are thoroughly evaluating it,” said Chairman Brownie Newman. “We are trying to provide some financial relief for folks seeing cost of living go up for a variety of reasons. We’ll make adjustments based on what works well,”
The eligible payment types include a tax bill and other homeowner housing costs.
Eligible residents must have an income threshold of 80% of the annual median income. Residents must also have lived in the home as a primary residence for five years, according to officials.
Applications will be available starting on August 1, and the deadline to apply will be November 15.
More news: SCHP: Roper Mountain Rd. Extension near Pelham Rd. closed due to wreck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.