ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville said Thursday that the Vance Monument Task Force voted to remove the downtown Asheville obelisk.
"Black and African-American residents as well as other residents of the City of Asheville and Buncombe County have issued a clear call to remove the Vance Monument due to the harm it continues to impose on our community,” said co-chairs Oralene Simmons and Deborah Miles in a news release. “By removing the monument, we are joining southern cities from Richmond to Raleigh to New Orleans to address the symbols that linger from the Civil War and Jim Crow that foster hate and racial terrorism. We want Black and African-American residents and visitors to feel welcomed in our downtown. We hope that the removal of the Vance Monument will begin the healing process for the Black, African-American and Indigenous individuals in Asheville."
The task force was jointly appointed in June by the Asheville City Council and Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to recommend action on the Vance Monument site.
The city said the decision to remove the monument "comes at the end of a multi-week, community-led process of historical education, public input, and engagement as named in the joint resolution by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County." More than 600 public comments were received and considered during the process.
The task force's recommendation to remove the monument will now go to the Buncombe County Commissioners and Asheville City Council, who will vote in December on whether or not to accept the recommendation and determine next steps for removal logistics and funding sources.
In an update on Dec. 7, Buncombe County Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the Vance Monument Task Force's recommendation.
The Asheville city council voted Tuesday night to follow through with the task force's recommendation to remove the monument. The recommendation also includes a directive for the Asheville mayor to work with the city manager of Buncombe county on the next steps in executing the plan to remove the monument.
More news: Upstate man rescues cat from tree but goes viral for more than just his heroic act
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.