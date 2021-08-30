ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams confirmed that a man was sentenced on drug trafficking charges in connection with an incident that occurred in December of 2020.
According to a release from the DA, Demetrius Grant plead guilty to four counts of trafficking and attempted trafficking of heroin or cocaine.
Williams says that Grant will serve 70 to 93 months in prison and will also pay a $50,000 fine.
According to the DA, Grant was arrested after officers with the Asheville Police Department noticed him speeding and running stop signs.
When police searched his car, Williams says that they found fentanyl and cocaine as well as $5,302 in cash.
Grant will be placed on probation when he is released, the district attorney confirmed.
