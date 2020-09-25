Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant led them to find more than 50 grams of fentanyl and landed two people behind bars on multiple drug charges.
According to deputies, they executed a search warrant on Thursday at the home of Nikayla Jade Carlisle and Jamal Semaj Farrington.
Deputies say during the search they discovered 50.1 grams of fentanyl, 66.4 grams of methamphetamine, 21 xanax pills and $2,533 in US currency.
Deputies say four grams of fentanyl is the threshold for a trafficking charge and Carlisle is charged with level III trafficking which carries a mandatory minimum of 225 months in prison.
Carlisle has a bond of $362,000 and is charged with:
- 2 counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- 2 counts of Trafficking in Heroin
- 1 count of Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for the Use of Drugs
- 1 count of Felony Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
- 1 count Misdemeanor possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Farrington is charged with:
- 1 count of Felony Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
- 1 count of Felony Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
