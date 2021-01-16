ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested four people after a series of Meth and Fentanyl trafficking investigations.
According to the sheriff's office, after BCAT agents and SCET deputies conducted a long investigation on Thursday along Missionary Lane, officials discovered 14 grams of methamphetamine, .5 grams of fentanyl, 2.2 grams of marijuana, and a .380 caliber pistol.
Deputies said in a separate investigation along Rose Hill Road on Friday, officials seized 3 firearms, 3 grams of fentanyl, and 61.8 grams of methamphetamine.
BCSO charged Brandon Mathews of Rose Hill Road with the following:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Fentanyl
- Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substance
BCSO said the search warrant on Missionary Lane resulted in the following arrests.
Brian Keith Shelton is charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Fentanyl
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Donald Ramscie Davis was charged with the following:
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Steven Parker was arrested on a fugitive warrant from South Carolina and is being held under a $25,000 bond.
