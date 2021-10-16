BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office say that they have arrested a suspect that is facing 37 criminal charges in connection with financial fraud and vehicle theft.
The arrest comes as part of a six month long investigation, BCSO says. During their investigation, deputies say that they executed multiple search warrants and found several stolen vehicles and U-Haul trucks.
Deputies say so far, they have recovered over $200,000 in stolen property.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was arrested on Friday and is believed to be the leader of a group that has committed multiple thefts in the Arden, Fletcher and Hendersonville areas.
Deputies identified the suspect as Lathon Douglas Harris, 23.
BCSO confirmed that Harris is currently charged with the following:
- Six Counts of Felony Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle
- Two Counts of Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle
- Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Nine Counts of Felony Financial Card Theft
- Five Counts of Felony Financial Card Fraud
- Four Counts of Felony Larceny
- Four Counts of Felony Probation Violation
- One Count of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense
- Five Counts of Misdemeanor Larceny
Deputies say that Harris has ties to Angela Michelle Queen and Christian Tyler Jameson, two suspects that were arrested in July and were accused of taking credit cards and checks from stolen mails and using them at stores.
The sheriff's office says that two other suspects in the investigation remain at large. Deputies identified them as Wesley Bryon McCrary and Johnathan Phillip Marshall.
According to BCSO, Marshall is wanted for three counts of felony forgery/uttering of an instrument and felony aid and abetting a forgery.
McCrary is wanted for the following, the sheriff's office says:
- Two Counts of Felony Forgery of Instrument
- One Count of Felony Financial Card Theft
- One Count of Felony Financial Card Transaction
- One Count of Felony Identity Theft
- One Count of Felony Failure to Return Rental Property Felony
- One Count of Possession of Stolen Goods
- One Count of Felony Obtain Property by False Pretense
- One Count of Misdemeanor Larceny
