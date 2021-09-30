ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives and deputies in Buncombe County arrested two suspects on who were in possession of a third of a pound of Fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies said Siequawn Lamont Mays and Tizhaun M. Collins were found with 162.9 grams of fentanyl, 5 fentanyl pills, 16.6 grams of cocaine, 6.5 grams of marijuana, and $1,311 in U.S. currency on Wednesday. A .380 caliber pistol, .45 caliber pistol and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were also seized.
The sheriff's office said Mays is being held on a $20,000 bond and is charged with the following:
- (2) Level III trafficking in fentanyl by possession
- Conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver fentanyl
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine
- Maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of controlled substances
- Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of controlled substances
The sheriff's office then said Collins is being held on a $75,000 bond and is charged with the following:
- Level I trafficking in fentanyl by possession
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver fentanyl
- Felony possession of schedule II
- Possession of marijuana
- Resisting a public officer
We were told Collins is not eligible to post bond as he has an out-of-state warrant for probation violation.
MORE NEWS: Suspect charged after K-9 shot in hours long SWAT standoff, sheriff says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.