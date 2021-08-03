LEICESTER, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office say that they have charged three suspects in connection to a break-in at a home along Gillespie Dr. in Leicester.
The sheriff's office says that deputies responded to an armed robbery in the area on Monday which led them to identify suspects through a subsequent investigation.
The suspects were identified as Jerod Irvin Freeman, Brandon Matthew Singleton and Michael Dylan Jenkins.
Deputies say that Freeman has been taken into custody and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felony breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit felony breaking and entering.
Deputies say that Jenkins and Singleton remain at large.
BCSO confirmed that Singleton is charged with:
- Three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Felony breaking and entering
- Conspiracy to commit felony breaking and entering
- Assault of a female
- discharging a forearm in an enclosure
- possession of a firearm by a felon
According to deputies, Jenkins is charged with:
- Three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Felony breaking and entering
- Conspiracy to commit felony breaking and entering
- discharging a forearm in an enclosure
- possession of a firearm by a felon
Deputies say that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Matthew Singleton or Michael Dylan Jenkins should call 911 or BCSO at 828.250.6670.
