ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two more people have been charged in a multi-county theft ring, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
James William Yates III and Luke Adam Stafford were arrested at a Candler home on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Yates had 36 open warrants in Buncombe County related to stolen property, motor vehicles and identity theft charges.
The Sheriff's Office said the first phase of the investigation was charging one of Yates' accomplices, Jessica Dawn English, on Sept. 20 on a charge of possession of a stole motorcycle. English also had six outstanding warrants and was given a $30,000 bond and now faces more than 25 additional charges stemming from this investigation. Her bond has been raised to $310,500.
Deputies said the Stafford was charged with felony breaking and entering and given a $200,000 bond, which he has posted.
The Sheriff's Office said they recovered several stolen items stolen from construction, landscaping and surveying equipment/materials from rented storage units. The stolen property included thousands of dollars of fire equipment that had been taken from the Asheville Fire Department.
Charges from this investigation are also pending in Transylvania, Haywood and Jackson counties related to this investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office said they used multiple search warrants during the course of this investigation and additional storage units of interest have been identified in this criminal conspiracy.
