ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teen from the Arden area.
Elijah Dickerson, 16, was last seen on Sept. 17 at school and may be wearing black Nike shoes and a red Washington Nationals baseball hat, according to deputies.
Deputies described Elijah as five foot four and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Elijah's whereabouts is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: Anderson County firefighter charged with DUI after overturning fire truck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.