ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office need help finding a missing 16-year-old last seen leaving her work place.
According to the sheriff's office, Julia Meadows was last seen on July 20 in Arden. Deputies believe she may be with one of her friends but it has not been confirmed.
Julia is described as 5'6" tall with brown eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information on Julia Meadows' whereabouts is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
