Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating four missing teens.
According to the sheriff's office, the teens disappeared from the Black Mountain Home for Children.
Two of the teens are 15-year-old twins, Emily Rebekah Garcia and her sister Abigail Garcia. Deputies say they ran away on the evening of February 9 with two other teens, a male and female.
Emily is approximately 5’5” tall, has dark brown hair and brown/hazel eyes though she recently died her hair with red highlights. Abigail has long dark brown hair and is also approximately 5’5” tall.
The sheriff's office says they both have family in Polk, Henderson, and Buncombe Counties.
At this time, the sheriff's office is trying to get the permission of the other two missing teen's guardians before releasing their information.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of the missing teenagers please contact Detective Scott Piper with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448; the Polk County Division of Social Services at 828-894-2100 Monday-Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm or 828-894-0188 after hours; or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.
More news: Greer man's joy turns to panic after fearing he'd lost $150,000 Powerball ticket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.