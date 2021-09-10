ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies need help identify a woman accused of using a stolen credit car at a gas station in Asheville, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the wanted woman used the card at the En-Mark on Tunnel Road and left in a red Volkswagen hatchback.
The suspect is described as having blond hair with a hint of red in the back, wears glasses and also has a single balloon tattoo located on her right arm.
If you or anyone you know has information, please call Detective Jones at 828-250-4667.
