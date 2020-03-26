Candler, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County say they've safely found a woman who was reported missing.
The sheriff's office previously asked for help searching for 38-year-old Esther Patrice Masters on Thursday morning
They announced later in the day she was safely located and is okay.
