BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies say they're trying to track down a man they say ran after being arrested on open warrants Wednesday afternoon.
BCSO says 25-year-old Cory Austin Jackson was last seen in the South Asheville area near the Turtle Creek apartment complex. He was receiving medical treatment after deputies say he claimed to have ingested drugs. He fled while being treated on-scene by EMS.
Jackson stands around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown-blonde hair. He was wearing an orange t-shirt and grey sweatpants, and had handcuffs on at the time. A photo released by BCSO shows he has a distinctive tattoo on the front of his neck.
If you encounter Jackson, call 911 immediately. If you know of his whereabouts, call BCSO at 828-250-6670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.