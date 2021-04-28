CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 62-year-old man with health issues from the Candler area.
According to the sheriff's office, Tony Alexander Tallent was last seen on Monday around 3 p.m. near Smokey Park Highway in Candler.
Deputies describe Mr. Tallent as approximately 5'6" and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. Mr. Tallent was last seen wearing blue jeans, a short sleeve shirt, and a vest.
The sheriff's office also mentioned that Mr. Tallent has health issues and it is unknown if he has been able to take his medication.
Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Tallent is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
